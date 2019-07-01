Michael Lawrence Sklarin, 79, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home in Epsom, New Hampshire.
Mike was born August 30, 1939 to Louis and Molla (Beiser) Sklarin in New York, New York, the third of four children. He graduated from the Bronx High School of Science in 1956, and then New York University in 1960.
Mike went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He met his beautiful bride and wife of 54 years, Claire Marie Osborne, in Westbrook, Maine and they were later married in Concord, New Hampshire. They travelled the world while Mike was in the Navy and eventually settled in Epsom, New Hampshire. Mike served on the Epsom Town School Board, was involved in the Epsom Youth Athletic Association, and with the Merrimack County 4-H. He was an avid reader, and handball player. He and his family hosted numerous Fresh Air Fund students, and international exchange students throughout the years. His children fondly remember their many trips to his native New York City, and his inside knowledge tours of the city.
Mike is survived by his wife, Claire; daughter, Hilary Hodgman; sons, Christopher Sklarin and Andrew Sklarin; grandchildren, Madeline Hodgman, Maya Abramson Sklarin, and Wyatt Abramson Sklarin; sisters, Elaine Ginsberg, and Risa Weintraub; brother, Burton Sklarin; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of funeral services donations may be made to the following:
American Legion Elwood O. Wells Post 112, PO Box 691, Epsom, NH 03234
Concord Regional VNA, The Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH 03301
Merrimack County 4-H Foundation, 350 Daniel Webster Hwy, Boscawen, NH 03303
Published in Union Leader on July 1, 2019