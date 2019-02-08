MOULTONBOROUGH - Michael Paul Noyes II, 12, of Moultonborough died on Feb. 3, 2019 at Lakes Region General Hospital, in Laconia.
SERVICES: A Liturgy of the Word Service will be held in Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25, Meredith, on Friday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Msgr. Gerald R. Belanger, pastor, will officiate. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Michael's name to The Child Advocacy Center of Carroll County at www.carrollcountycac.org.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are assisting the family with their arrangements.
Mayhew Funeral Home
204 D.W. Highway
Meredith, NH 03253-1136
(603) 279-4007
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 8, 2019