Michael M. Sanborn, 58, of Manchester died unexpectedly on June 3, 2019 while visiting Florida. Michael was born in Manchester on November 17, 1960 the son of Frederick A Sanborn and Loleta (Valliere) Sanborn. Michael loved spending time with his family at the lake where he would take his boat out on the water for some relaxing, tubing and fishing. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, but his real passion was riding his Harley Davison. He is survived by his three sons; Evan M Sanborn, Jonah M Sanborn, and Garrett M Sanborn all of Manchester. He will also be deeply missed by his grandson Liam Sanborn, brother Fred Sanborn and his two sisters; Tina Mounce and Ginn Noury. A Celebration of life will be held on Sunday, July 28th, 219 from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Alpine Club, 175 Putnam St., Manchester, NH 03102. This is a potluck style event, so please bring a dish for all to enjoy. To view an online obituary please visit www.cainjanoszfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on July 21, 2019