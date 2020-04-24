Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Sanchez. View Sign Service Information Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home 167 Maple Street Danvers , MA 01923 (978)-774-6600 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Sanchez, 88 of Danvers, husband of the late Simone (Levasseur) Sanchez, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Salem Hospital in Salem, MA following a brief illness.



Born in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of the late Louis & Angelina (Friello) Sanchez. He was raised & educated in Schenectady & was a graduate of Schenectady High School. He continued his education at Sienna College earning his Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering.



An honorably discharged veteran, he served as a member of the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Radioman 2nd Class.



Following his service to his country, Mr. Sanchez used his expertise in Electrical Engineering to foster a successful career. He was associated with the former Parker Brothers Games & various companies & most recently had been the Inventory Control Manager for the City of Manchester, NH Housing Authority until the time of his retirement.



A well-rounded man, Michael was talented as an athlete & artist. As a young man he succeeded in boxing, was a Gold Glove Boxing tournament winner as well as an award-winning photographer. His love of photography lasted his entire life & even in his most recent years, Michael would be found capturing life's beauty through his photographic lenses. His passion for photography brought him great joy throughout his life.



Michael is survived by his step-sons, Paul Verruto of Peabody & Ronald Verruto of Aliso Viejo, CA, his sister, Louise Sanchez Law of Schenectady, NY & nieces & nephews. He was the brother of the late Rose Mangino & Anthony Sanchez.



ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral services are private. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers. Donations may be made in Michael's memory to the Susan G. Komen for a Cure, 5005 LBJ Freeway, STE 526, Dallas, TX, 75244. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit





