Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Catherine Church 267 Webster St. Manchester , NH

GOFFSTOWN - Michael T.



Born in Philadelphia, Pa., on May 8, 1948, he was the son of Raymond and Ann (McMahon) Smith. Raised in Westmont, N.J., he lived many years in Manchester before moving to Goffstown nine years ago.



After graduation from St. Joseph's Preparatory School in Philadelphia, Mike earned a full ROTC scholarship to attend the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., where he earned a bachelors degree in electrical engineering. Upon graduating, he served in the U.S. Air Force for two years with the rank of second lieutenant. Mike also earned a master's degree from Northeastern University in Boston, Mass.



Mike worked as an electrical engineer with Public Service Company of New Hampshire for 37 years. During that time he served as director of operations for Western Massachusetts Electric. He also served on the Board of Engineering at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst; a chairman of the budget committee for the town of Goffstown; and a member of the Lions Club. He was a valued volunteer to many local organizations. Always giving of his time for a great cause.



Mike was active with the New Hampshire Catholic Youth Organization as a coach and a board member. He was an avid fan of the University of Notre Dame sports teams and enjoyed travel, playing golf and was a fitness enthusiast. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and attending any event in which they participated.



Family members include his loving wife of 31 years, Patricia (Kamieniecki) Smith of Goffstown; six children, Christine Telge and husband, Peter, of Manchester, Daniel Pariseau and wife, Karen, of Auburn, Cheri Easter and husband, Mark, of Weare, Brian Smith and wife, Kristine, of Jamestown, R.I., Henry Pariseau and wife, Lauren, of Somerville, Mass., and Colin Smith and wife, Sarah, of Madison, N.J.; 15 grandchildren, Colby, Jackson, Jordan, Cara, Connor, Riley, Kayden, Benjamin, Tyler, Zachary, Owen, Carter, Margaret, Shea and Ella; three brothers, Kevin Smith and wife, Beth, of Westmont, N.J., Shawn Smith and wife, Judy, of Baltimore, Md., and Terry Smith and wife, Cathy, of Haddonfield, N.J.; loving nieces and nephew; and aunts, uncles and cousins, many good friends and wonderful neighbors.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. from St. Catherine Church, 267 Webster St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center, in care of Christine Telge, NCCC, 87 McGregor St., Manchester, N.H. 03102.



To leave a message of condolence, visit







