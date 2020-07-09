1/1
Michael T. Walsh
1946 - 2020
Michael T. Walsh, 74, of Manchester, NH, died July 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with frontotemporal degeneration.

Born in Concord, NH on May 26, 1946 he was the son of George D. and Ruth (Patterson) Walsh.

Michael graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1964. He earned a degree in chemistry from St. Anselm College in 1968.

Until his retirement, he was a self-employed title abstractor for thirty years.

Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Michael loved life and his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and making those around him laugh with his jokes. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing bluegrass music on his banjo. Michael will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.

Family members include his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Diane (Harrison) Walsh; two sons, James Walsh of Goffstown and John Walsh and his wife, Erin O'Shaughnessy of Manchester; a daughter, Kathleen Walsh and her husband, Lowell Mower, of Elliot, ME; two granddaughters, Morgan and Phoebe; a brother, William Walsh of TX; and a sister, Catherine Walsh of Concord.

Services: Calling hours, with social distancing and masks, are Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.

The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Jude Church, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. To view St. Jude Church Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/St-Jude-Parish-Londonderry-NH-682795962142953/ .

Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Londonderry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Adult Senior Services Easter Seals New Hampshire, 555 Auburn St, Manchester, NH 03103 or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/.

For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com.




Published in Union Leader on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Connor-Healy Funeral Home - Manchester
JUL
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Saint Jude Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 8, 2020
If it weren't for a mustard stain on the lapel of your sport coat we may never have become the great friends we were. That event was typical of Mike's wonderful sense of humor. Whether cramming for exams or simply sharing a drink you were always fun to be around. Not only were you the best man at my wedding, but you were one of the best men in my life. I love you, Mike. I will never forget you.
Richard Cote
Friend
July 8, 2020
I knew and worked with Mike at Cabot Corp. prior to his going home to NH and into business for himself. We kept in touch for a couple of years thereafter, but hadn't communicated for a long time. He was a friend, a great guy and a lot of fun. So sorry to see him leave us. Condolences to Diane and the rest of his family.

Ron Ramsay
Friend
July 7, 2020
Mike and I went to high school and college together and we were best friends at St Anselm. We lost touch with one another and re-connected 40 years later and continued our friendship like it never was interrupted. I loved Mike as a brother and we shared our faith walk with each other. Mike was brutally honest and never pulled any punches which I admired. One always knew where you stood with Michael Walsh. I will miss him greatly but know when Jesus calls me home, I'll see my brother again!
Edward Stapanon
Friend
