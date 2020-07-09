If it weren't for a mustard stain on the lapel of your sport coat we may never have become the great friends we were. That event was typical of Mike's wonderful sense of humor. Whether cramming for exams or simply sharing a drink you were always fun to be around. Not only were you the best man at my wedding, but you were one of the best men in my life. I love you, Mike. I will never forget you.

Richard Cote

Friend