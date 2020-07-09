Michael T. Walsh, 74, of Manchester, NH, died July 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with frontotemporal degeneration.
Born in Concord, NH on May 26, 1946 he was the son of George D. and Ruth (Patterson) Walsh.
Michael graduated from Bishop Bradley High School, Class of 1964. He earned a degree in chemistry from St. Anselm College in 1968.
Until his retirement, he was a self-employed title abstractor for thirty years.
Devoted to his faith, he was a communicant of Saint Pius X Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Michael loved life and his family. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and making those around him laugh with his jokes. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing bluegrass music on his banjo. Michael will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.
Family members include his beloved wife of fifty-two years, Diane (Harrison) Walsh; two sons, James Walsh of Goffstown and John Walsh and his wife, Erin O'Shaughnessy of Manchester; a daughter, Kathleen Walsh and her husband, Lowell Mower, of Elliot, ME; two granddaughters, Morgan and Phoebe; a brother, William Walsh of TX; and a sister, Catherine Walsh of Concord.
Services: Calling hours, with social distancing and masks, are Monday, July 13, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM at Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester.
The funeral will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 10 AM in Saint Jude Church, 435 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. To view St. Jude Church Livestream: https://www.facebook.com/St-Jude-Parish-Londonderry-NH-682795962142953/
Burial will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery, Londonderry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Adult Senior Services Easter Seals New Hampshire, 555 Auburn St, Manchester, NH 03103 or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, https://www.theaftd.org/support-aftds-mission/
For more information visit: www.connorhealy.com
