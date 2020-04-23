Michael Vincent Iarrobino, 61, of Manchester, NH, passed away Monday April 20, 2020, in the Elliot Hospital, Manchester. He was born in Carmel, NY on May 16, 1958, a son of Sabato and Georgine (Altomare) Iarrobino. Michael was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
He is survived by his two daughters, Jessica Gagnon of Manchester, NH and Samantha Iarrobino of Manchester, NH his son, Anthony Iarrobino of Manchester, NH, three grandchildren, one brother, Richard Iarrobino as well as nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours. At a time in the future when it is safe to gather in celebration of Michael's life, the family will have a memorial service. The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch Street, Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 23, 2020