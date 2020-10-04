1/1
Michael Worsman
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Worsman, 32, died in a tragic accident on September 18, 2020, near his home in Durham, NC.

Born in Manchester, NH on April 13, 1988, to Glenn and Colette Worsman, Michael attended St. John's Elem., Concord, NH; Inter-Lakes High, Meredith, NH. He graduated from Duke University in 2010 and was Senior Vice President for Marsh & McLennan Agency, a global professional benefits group.

He is survived by his wife, Annie Kinney Worsman and their daughters, Annabelle, Thea and Sarah; his parents Glenn and Colette Worsman of Meredith, NH; Annie's parents William (Wink) and Jane Kinney of Wilmington, NC; his brother, Ryan Worsman and wife Kelly, niece Cecelia and nephew Henry of Dunbarton, NH; Annie's brother Chris Harrington and wife Tonya, niece Emma, and nephews Jack, Liam and Gray of Cornelius, NC. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Cecile Fortin of Londonderry, NH; Annie's grandfather John Kinney and wife Kathryn, of Pinehurst, NC and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Michael had a zest for life. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend and committed Christian.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (memorial website hosted by www.hudsonfuneralhome.com).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved