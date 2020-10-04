Michael Worsman, 32, died in a tragic accident on September 18, 2020, near his home in Durham, NC.
Born in Manchester, NH on April 13, 1988, to Glenn and Colette Worsman, Michael attended St. John's Elem., Concord, NH; Inter-Lakes High, Meredith, NH. He graduated from Duke University in 2010 and was Senior Vice President for Marsh & McLennan Agency, a global professional benefits group.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Kinney Worsman and their daughters, Annabelle, Thea and Sarah; his parents Glenn and Colette Worsman of Meredith, NH; Annie's parents William (Wink) and Jane Kinney of Wilmington, NC; his brother, Ryan Worsman and wife Kelly, niece Cecelia and nephew Henry of Dunbarton, NH; Annie's brother Chris Harrington and wife Tonya, niece Emma, and nephews Jack, Liam and Gray of Cornelius, NC. He also leaves behind his maternal grandmother Cecile Fortin of Londonderry, NH; Annie's grandfather John Kinney and wife Kathryn, of Pinehurst, NC and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael had a zest for life. He will always be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, friend and committed Christian.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date (memorial website hosted by www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
).