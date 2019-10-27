Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michaline Halle' (Menczywor) Durling. View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Cathedral 439 Pine St. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Michaline (Menczywor) Halle' Durling, Hooksett, N.H., 80, lifelong resident of Manchester, N.H., left us to be with our Lord in Heaven on Oct. 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She passed after a courageous battle against cancer, heart disease and many physical ailments.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 11, 1938, she is the daughter of John and Helen (Babicz) Menczywor. Graduate of Manchester Central High School, Class of 1956.



Michaline held a strong work ethic, employed at New Hampshire Insurance, Prevue Products and Forest Hills Department Store. Also a much-loved employee of the Lafayette Club in Manchester for over 30 years.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Michaline had a passion for her beautiful flowers and shrubs, and also loved puttering around the yard. She enjoyed socializing at the Hooksett-ites and William Cashin senior centers.



Predeceased by her husbands, Paul Halle', 1989 and Albert Durling, 2014, also siblings, Robert, Katherine and infant brother Larry.



Michaline, a devoted Catholic, was a parishioner of Saint Joseph Cathedral and Sisters of The Precious Blood.



Family members include her sons, Mark Halle' of Laconia, Albert Halle' and girlfriend Suzan Small of Manchester; two granddaughters, Brooke Halle' of Pembroke and Amanda Halle' of Concord; her sister, Theresa Velosky of Manchester; her former husband, Bill Bothwick; several nephews, nieces, cousins and dear friends.



We would like to acknowledge Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Catholic Medical Center and Courville at Manchester for the exemplary care of Michaline.



SERVICES: Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Cathedral, Pine St. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Manchester. To send an online message of condolence, please go to







