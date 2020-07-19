Michel Robert Gendron, age 66, of Auburn, NH passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday July 13, 2020.
Mike was born February 9, 1954 in Manchester, NH. He attended Manchester High School West where he was a member of the football team as well as a track-and-field athlete. During this time, he also worked side-by-side with his father in construction, picking up many skills of the trade. After high school, he served four years in the Marine Corps, stationed both in Japan and North Carolina. He then went on to attend New Hampshire Vocational Technical College where he obtained his degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Mike was a man of many hobbies. His passions included flying, inventing, archery, fishing, model-building, and spending time at the local firing range. He enjoyed being outdoors, particularly admiring the deer and other wildlife that would often visit his apple tree.
He had an aptitude for mechanical problem-solving and thinking outside the box. He would often spend hours at a time devising new ways of doing things more efficiently. As inventive as he was, he always preferred using a good old-fashioned atlas and compass instead of a GPS.
Mike is survived by his son Joseph Gendron and wife Laura, daughter Natalie Gendron and fiance Carol, son Nathan Gendron and wife Lauren, sister Lorraine Radick and husband Ken, Aunt Flore Coyne, Aunt Rita Bruneau, and his loving grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Laval and Claire Gendron.
Mike will be sorely missed by friends and family.
Visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM at J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home in Manchester on Monday, July 20th. Funeral services will be at St. Peter's Church in Auburn on Tuesday, July 21st at 10:00 AM followed by burial at 12:00 PM at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to Liberty House, 75 W. Baker Street, Manchester, NH 03103.
