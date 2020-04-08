Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Send Flowers Obituary

Michele Irene (Pinsonneault) Fontaine, age 54, left this earth for heaven on April 5, 2020, following an 8-year battle with cancer that everyone who knew her fully expected she would win. Though tiny in stature, she was physically and mentally THAT strong, never letting cancer define her. Michele was the stronger of the two. She was the model of silent strength, grace, dignity, and perseverance throughout the course of her many treatments; including clinical trials that helped further the understanding of the disease.



Michele had the body of a twenty year old. Her dream day would be to work out at the gym once in the morning with Kim, do a cycle class at lunch, and end out the day with her darling husband, Claude, at a TRX class. (Maybe sharing time with friends over a Starbucks coffee in between.) If she wasn't hiking or biking, she was doing what normal humans call running, but she called walking. Her love of a healthy and active life was contagious and inspiring. But, even Michele had her vice - and that was sugar. There was always a full candy bowl just inside the door of her home. And she baked. A lot. She would always say she was baking for Claude, or for Brian, her son. It is unclear how true that was. No one cared why she baked - we were grateful. Because she shared. She shared her baking with family, neighbors and her treasured book club. Every month the book club would eagerly wait to learn what sweet treasure she concocted. Did someone say flourless chocolate cake? For some reason, attendance would go down 50% if she couldn't make the meeting. As she got more sick, Michele would bake treats for the book club meeting and have a friend pick it up if she was too run down to attend.



Michele was selfless and happy. You wanted her around. She was the kind of girl who donated her beautiful wavy, red hair to cancer survivors while she was fighting her own skirmish. Michele wasn't a bragger, except when it came to her family. She and Claude prided themselves at their "good fortune" of having the most amazing, kind, handsome, and intelligent son, Brian. In true Michele style, she attributed Brian's good character to Claude. Her stories of growing up as one of eight in a close knit French catholic family brought many to comic tears. It was obvious to all who knew her how she adored spending time with her family - always involved in the planning of their next trip or family event. Michele found humor in everything and good in everyone she met. She was not sentimental, but fiercely loyal.



No, cancer did not define Michele. Michele made it her mission to live her life each day to the fullest. Until the last few months, you would not have known she was weeks away from dying. In February and March, she and Claude traveled to the island of St. John's and Florida. Doing what they loved; traveling and exploring together. Over their 29 year marriage, they geocached across the globe to many national parks, Spain, Ireland, Wales, Caribbean islands, and Banff; often traveling with Brian and extended family. Michele had many, many friends. Her dearest were Lucie from childhood and Kim who took credit for many of Michele's baking extravaganzas and joined Michele in pushing her body to its limit. She was cherished by her book (wine) club and cycling friends.



No, cancer did not define Michele. Michele worked all of her adult life at Harcros Chemical. Starting as a data-entry clerk in 1986, she excelled in the male dominated industry, achieving the position of Senior Executive Sales Manager, which she held at the time of her death. She was a member and past president of the Chemical Club of New England.



Michele was born in Manchester, New Hampshire on December 14, 1965; the daughter of the late Alfred and Georgette (Glaude) Pinsonneault. She was a Manchester West High School Graduate (1984) and received her Associate Degree in Computer Science from Hesser College (1986). She married her soul mate, Claude in 1990. Michele and Claude had one son, Brian. Michele, also, leaves behind her brother Marc and wife Jocelyne, sister Diane, brother Ronald and wife Michelle, brother Richard and wife Elda, brother Joe, sister Sue and husband James, brother Dave and wife Kim and 23 nephews/nieces.



And so, we bid farewell to Michele; wife, mother, sister, and dear friend. We are happy she is now at peace. We promise to carry her zest for life into the future; and will raise our glasses in honor of her kindness and humble dignity.



A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Should you feel the need to honor her memory, the family would prefer a contribution to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.



