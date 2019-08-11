Michele Lynn Marquis, 51, of Nashua, NH passed away on July 28, 2019 She was born in Manchester, NH on June 12, 1968.
Michele was a graduate of Memorial High School Class of 1986, she worked at Citizens Bank for over 20 years. Michele enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed volunteering at the Legion with her friend Tom making and serving Tacos. Michele loved walking on the beach and spending time with her family and friends.
Michele was survived by her mother, Jacqueline Nalette; her son, Lucas Marquis; her daughter, Jami Marquis; her sister, Cheryl Derome; her brother, Michael Nalette; her sister in law, Leeca Nalette; her niece, Nicole Derome; her nephews, Jason Derome, Ethan Nalette and Aiden Nalette.
No services will be held.
Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To view Michele's online tribute, send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 11, 2019