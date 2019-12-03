TILTON - Michele "Mickey" Riley, 75, of Tilton, died peacefully on Nov. 29, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born in Lynn, Mass., on Oct. 18, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Frances and Michael McAdam. She was raised in Lynn, Mass.
Michele raised her family in Londonderry, where she owned Captain's Cove and other local businesses.
Before retiring, she worked for the water department in the town of Derry. After retiring, Michele moved to Lake Winnisquam in Tilton.
Known as Nana to all, she loved cheering on the New England Patriots, bowling with the girls, boating with her husband and living life on the lake with her lake family.
Family members include her husband of 53 years, William H. Riley of Tilton; two daughters, Donna Michaud and her husband Keith Michaud of Derry, and Kim Riley of Derry; three grandchildren, Cameron, Meaghan and Curtis; her sisters, Pat Gschwind, Susan Hood, and Elizabeth Harnois; and nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Mass will be celebrated Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. from St. Adelaide's Parish in Peabody, Mass.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Dewhirst & Boles Funeral Home, 80 Broadway, Methuen, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dewhirstbolesfuneral.com.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 3, 2019