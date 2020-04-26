Michele Turcotte, 54, passed away at her home in New Boston on April 21, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on July 7, 1965, in Woburn, MA she is the daughter of Mark Walsh and Lyn Mohan.
During her life, Michele enjoyed swimming, biking, running, and was an IRONMAN athlete. She loved her bees and her ponies.
She is survived by her husband Dale Turcotte, four daughters Christine Poole, Alex Turcotte, Emily Turcotte, Taylor Shamberger, and three grandchildren Jack, Callie, and Reagan as well as many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19 a memorial service will be held at the New Boston Community Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New Boston Community Church www.communitychurchnewboston.org. For more information or to sign an online guestbook please visit www.frenchandrising.com
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 26, 2020