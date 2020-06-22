Micheline (Bibeau) Leduc, 76, a longtime resident of Manchester, passed away with her loving family by her side. She was the devoted wife of Philippe "Phil" Leduc with whom she shared 56 years of marriage.
She was born in Bromptonville, Canada on June 3, 1944 and was the daughter of the late Leo and Mariette (Rheaume) Bibeau. She spent her younger years in Canada and relocated to the United States in 1965. She worked part-time as a Bartender at the Alpine Club for twenty-seven years, but her full-time job was a being a dedicated homemaker to her family, a role she relished.
Micheline was an avid shopper, liked to play cards and enjoyed dancing and cooking. One of her favorite things was to host the holiday gatherings for her family but above all spending time being a wife, mother and grandmother were what made her life complete.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two daughters, Joyce Hodgman and her husband, Derek and Michelle Fournier and her husband, James both of Manchester; five grandchildren, Amanda Olivier of Kingston, Justin Olivier, Wesley Hodgman, Madison Fournier, and Ethan Fournier all of Manchester; one great-grandson, Caden Bellemore of Kingston; three sisters, Aline Viens of Manchester, Janine Bibeau of Canada and Diane Lamarre and her husband, Joseph of Goffstown, four brothers, Claude Bibeau and his wife, Aline of Hooksett, Guy Bibeau and his wife, Nicole of Manchester, Richard Bibeau of Florida and Bruno Bibeau of Canada and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her young son, Yves Leduc.
Visiting hours for Micheline will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 3PM - 5PM at the Phaneuf Funeral Home, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, NH. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following in the funeral home at 5pm. Interment will be private.
To view Micheline's online tribute, send condolences to family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 22, 2020.