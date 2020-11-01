1/1
Michelle C. "Mickee" Bissonnette
1966 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michelle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michelle C. "Mickee" Bissonnnette, 54, of Manchester, passed away on October 27, 2020.

Michelle "Mickee" was born in Manchester on May 22, 1966, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Priscilla C. (Rousseau) Bissonnette. She was a graduate of West High School and for the last 12 years has worked for the Campo Enoteca family of restaurants. She was an avid thrill seeker and loved to participate in adrenalin-rush sports. A lover of animals, she enthusiastically and unabashedly spoiled any pet who had the great fortune of being in her care. She was a member of Manchester Christian Church where she found immense peace and serenity. She enjoyed participating in volunteer activities with the YMCA and donated her time to Care Givers for many years. Michelle gave of her heart generously and was a loyal and devoted friend to many. She had a talent for telling stories and jokes that would keep everyone around her in stitches. Her sense of humor and mega-watt smile that could light up a room, will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Family members include her sister, Danielle Bissonnette and her long-time partner, Lance Moulton of Henniker; and several cousins and aunts.

A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St on Wednesday November 4th from 9:30 to 11:30 AM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:30. A graveside committal service will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dumbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.

Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Service
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
11:30 AM
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium
Send Flowers
NOV
4
Service
01:00 PM
Mount Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
October 31, 2020
Sharing your sadness with the loss of Michelle. She was so lovely, sweet, and caring! She will be missed by so many.
Carmen Kearney
Friend
October 31, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Danielle. Michelle was such a caring and giving person and as noted could light up a room. She will be greatly missed.
Don Dancause
Friend
October 31, 2020
This is such sad news. Michelle was I e of the many Michelle's I hung around with in high school. She was so fun and energetic. This really is a great loss to this world. My condolences to all the family
Joanne Demers
Classmate
October 31, 2020
Michelle and I met in are teenage years and remained friends for many years and eventually lost contact. She could always make you laugh know matter how sad you were. She actually was the one who introduced me to my husband. I have not seen her in years but know her passing hit me hard. She is one of the most loving, caring people I have ever known. She will be greatly missed. My sympathies to you Danielle. Louise Massey-Lambert
Lambert Louise
Friend
October 31, 2020
Sorry to hear about mickey Danielle. I will miss her. My love is with you. Wayne Lambert
Wayne Lambert
Family Friend
October 31, 2020
Rest Easy Michelle ...
Kimberly Hayes Magee
Friend
October 31, 2020
So very saddened to hear of your passing. Last time we saw each other was 8 years ago at the group breakfasts. We were in stitches over the stories and laughed until we cried. Many grade school and high school memories. Your smile lit up the room and will definitely shine down on all. My deepest condolences to Danielle and family.
Michelle Sauvageau Newman
Friend
October 31, 2020
Sincerest condolences for the loss of Michelle. Her smile will be used in heaven. May she have peace in the arms of our lord Jesus Christ. Amen.
Joan Warren
Friend
October 30, 2020
I am so incredibly sorry to hear of Michelle's passing. My husband and I were regulars at Campo Enoteca and Michelle waited on us often. She was always so incredibly kind to us and remembered small details of our lives. My thoughts are with her family during this difficult time.
Rebecca Hofstetter
Acquaintance
October 30, 2020
Gracie will now have a partner to walk with... she will always be with us in spirit and forever loved.
Dyllin Moulton
Family
October 30, 2020
We had a lot of laughs and fun growing up in the old neighborhood you will be missed.
Scott Foster
Friend
October 30, 2020
My prayers go out to Michelle's family and friends, she was a friend of mine for over 20 years. She is missed from all!!!
Jessica Bourgeois
Friend
October 30, 2020
My sincere condolences to Danielle & family
Ronnie Schlender
Friend
October 30, 2020
Mickee was such a sweet kind soul. It's been many years since I've seen her in person but her presence always lifted the energy in a room. Her smile is a beautiful light. My deepest condolences to you Danielle and Lance and to everyone that loves her. I'm so sorry for your loss.
Dayna Radbill
Family Friend
October 30, 2020
My heart is heavy with sorrow, but my memories of our times together growing up makes my heart soar. Know my thoughts are with you, Danielle, and my arms are around you with prayers and love.
Tracy Earthman (Lachance)
Family Friend
October 30, 2020
So very sad. Her smile and laughter will live on in our memorys forever.Love, Scott, Donna and Popeye.
Donna Andrews
Friend
October 30, 2020
Danielle there's no way to express our sadness for your terrible loss of such a beautiful sister all we can do is pray that she's happy now and at peace God bless. Love dicky and Marie
Marie Loughlin
Family Friend
October 30, 2020
My husband and I knew Michelle from Campo. I cried and cried when I heard the news yesterday. Michelle was such a sweet, kind-hearted, friendly woman. I'm so deeply sorry she is lost to this world. I will forever remember her warmth and smiling face. My wholehearted sympathies are extended to her friends and family. My thoughts are prayers are with you all in your heartbreak. So many tears and deeply saddened. No words for this tragic loss.
Yvonne Fulciniti
October 30, 2020
Until we meet again sweetheart,,,I love and miss you.
Gary Rondeau
Significant Other
October 30, 2020
Danielle, I am so incredibly for your loss. She was such a spark plug and so much fun to be around. Such a devastating loss for us all... god bless ❤
Alyssa Janekke
Friend
October 30, 2020
Oh Danielle, I was so sorry to read of your sisters passing. I know how close you two were and it hurts my heart for you. My sincere thoughts and prayers for you.
Gail Athas
Friend
October 30, 2020
Danielle I am sorry to hear about the loss of your sister. I cannot imagine how this loss affects those around her, especially you. Please know that I am thinking of you and sending hugs and good thoughts to you.
Louise Ferola
Coworker
October 29, 2020
Danielle, I am so saddened by the loss of your sister. Keep all your wonderful memories close in your heart to get you through this difficult time. I know through the stories you shared how wonderful & close your sister are.
Take the time you need to take care of you. Sending my love & hugs. Lee-Anne
Lee-Anne Smith
Family Friend
October 29, 2020
Michelle was such a beautiful person! I will miss her. Rest in peace sweet angel. Love Krista Bissonnette
Krista Bissonnette
Family
October 29, 2020
Danielle, I am still in shock from your phone call. My family wants to extend our Deepest Sympathy to you and Lance. She was such a wonderful person and we all loved her.
Deeda Bissonnette
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved