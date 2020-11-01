Michelle C. "Mickee" Bissonnnette, 54, of Manchester, passed away on October 27, 2020.
Michelle "Mickee" was born in Manchester on May 22, 1966, the daughter of the late Robert A. and Priscilla C. (Rousseau) Bissonnette. She was a graduate of West High School and for the last 12 years has worked for the Campo Enoteca family of restaurants. She was an avid thrill seeker and loved to participate in adrenalin-rush sports. A lover of animals, she enthusiastically and unabashedly spoiled any pet who had the great fortune of being in her care. She was a member of Manchester Christian Church where she found immense peace and serenity. She enjoyed participating in volunteer activities with the YMCA and donated her time to Care Givers for many years. Michelle gave of her heart generously and was a loyal and devoted friend to many. She had a talent for telling stories and jokes that would keep everyone around her in stitches. Her sense of humor and mega-watt smile that could light up a room, will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Family members include her sister, Danielle Bissonnette and her long-time partner, Lance Moulton of Henniker; and several cousins and aunts.
A memorial gathering will take place at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St on Wednesday November 4th from 9:30 to 11:30 AM with a memorial service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 11:30. A graveside committal service will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Manchester Animal Shelter, 490 Dumbarton Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
.
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.