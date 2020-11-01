Michelle and I met in are teenage years and remained friends for many years and eventually lost contact. She could always make you laugh know matter how sad you were. She actually was the one who introduced me to my husband. I have not seen her in years but know her passing hit me hard. She is one of the most loving, caring people I have ever known. She will be greatly missed. My sympathies to you Danielle. Louise Massey-Lambert

