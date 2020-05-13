Michelle Doyon
1941 - 2020
Sr. Michelle Doyon (Sr. Denise-Francoise), 79, of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary, Manchester died May 10, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center.

She was born in Saco, ME on February 6, 1941 to Lucien and Simone Anita (Morin) Doyon. She served in the Congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation of Mary for over 58 years.

Sr. Michelle taught in elementary schools in Massachusetts and Maine for 18 years. She then pursued a nursing degree and later provided service to the sick and elderly in health centers in Methuen, MA and Biddeford and Kennebunk, ME. She also served on the staff at Marie Joseph Spiritual Center in Biddeford. She was greatly appreciated for her compassionate service to anyone in need.

The family includes a sister, Denise Doyon; several cousins and a dear friend, Dr. Sarah Moore.

SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private burial is at the Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made the Presentation of Mary Retirement Fund, 495 Mammoth Rd., Manchester, NH 03104, or to the Marie Joseph Spiritual Center, 10 Evans Rd., Biddeford, ME 04005.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, Manchester is assisting with arrangements. To leave message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com




Published in Union Leader on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
Presentation of Mary Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
sr.Jacqueline Levreault
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Denise and the Doyon family. I know how very dear Sr. Michelle was to all of you.
May God console you at this sad time.
Charlene Rossignol
Family Friend
May 13, 2020
I so remember Sister at Mercy School of Nursing a delightful kind and caring person with a great sense of humor so sorry for your loss
Pat Wallace
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Denise, we are very sorry for your loss. Sr. Michelle was a wonderful person with a great sense of humor. We will all miss her. With our love and prayers, John & Claire Solman
John & Claire Solman
Friend
May 12, 2020
I will miss Sister Michelle. We are keeping your family in our prayers
Nicole Solman
Family Friend
