MANCHESTER - Michelle M. Clark, 56, of Manchester, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2019, in Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston.
Born in Malden, Mass., on Jan. 30, 1963, she was the daughter of John and Helga (Gopfert) Clark. Raised in Merrimack, she lived most of her life in Manchester.
She earned a bachelor's degree in business from Southern New Hampshire University.
Michelle worked for New Hampshire Employment Security for almost 20 years and loved her part-time job at the SNHU Arena.
She was a hard-working and selfless person with strong morals. She always championed for the underdog and was passionate about doing the right thing, regardless of the consequences.
Michelle was also a dedicated, caring and proud mom who loved spending time with her family.
Family members include her daughter, Jennifer Clark of Brooklyn, N.Y.; her mother of Naples, Fla.; a brother, Gary Clark of Amesbury, Mass.; and a niece, Delaney Clark of Lynnfield, Mass.
She was predeceased by her father and by a brother, John "Jack" Clark Jr.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester, followed immediately at 11 a.m. by a brief remembrance from her daughter, Jennifer. Committal prayers will take place in Pine Grove Cemetery, Brown Avenue, Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 7, 2019