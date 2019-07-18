Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Garden soil and island beach sand. A loving feline, weaving between her feet. A sunset. Family. Simple things that brought her joy and made her life complete. We celebrate a gift to all who knew her and mourn the passing of Michelle E. (Miele) McManus, who left us too soon on July 9, 2019.



Born on July 14, 1962, Michelle touched the lives of so many and has left lasting, cherished memories. In spite of her own serious illness, she showed an unwavering drive to care for her family, and proved repeatedly the strength of the human spirit.



Loved deeply by her family and friends, and respected for her professionalism by her co-workers and associates, our loss of her is immeasurable.



Michelle was employed by Enterprise Bank for the past decade, where she was an integral member of the commercial lending team. Her conduct, attention to detail and thoroughness was exemplary of a banking professional. Previously, Michelle held responsible positions in banking, human resources and payroll for other financial and medical institutions.



Michelle was predeceased by her father, John Miele; and her sister, Arlene J. Miele.



Family members include her mother, Eleanor (Bryson) Miele of Salem; her brother, John Miele of Long Beach, Calif.; her sister, Diane (Miele) Bohnwagner of Manchester; her nephew, Donald Bohnwagner of Manchester; and her loving partner, Tim Theochares of Manchester.



.



SERVICES: There will be no services.



A celebration of life will be held for immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ( ), or Salem Animal Rescue League

