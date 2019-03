Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Michelle Nicole Dollard (Bonsant), 50, of Auburn, NH passed away peacefully February 25, 2019 at her home in Auburn with her family by her side. Michelle was born in Manchester, NH to Jacques L. and Antoinette R. Bonsant (Goyette) on November 8, 1968.



She went to Manchester Memorial High School and graduated in 1986. She attended Hesser College where she earned her credentials in early childhood education. Michelle was an exceptional early childhood educator. Her career began at Kinder Care Learning Center. Michelle was married to Peter Thomas Dollard, her deeply devoted and loving husband of 28 years, on September 15, 1990, at Saint Peter's Church in Auburn, N.H.



Several years later, while devoting her time in raising her own children during their formative years, she established a home-based day care that spanned 15 years. Michelle valued the importance of providing enriching learning experiences for the toddlers in her care. Because she possessed natural artistic talents, her creative lessons focused on art, crafts, song, and play activities. More importantly, she was kind and nurturing.



Michelle was immensely proud of her family and cherished the time they spent together. She enjoyed listening to music and going to concerts, spending time in the sun, reading, boating during the summer, and the quietude of relaxing at home.



Michelle is survived by her husband, Peter T. Dollard of Auburn, N.H.; her daughter, Stephanie M. Dollard, and her partner Michael S. McHugh of Barrington, N.H.; her son, Ryan J. Dollard of Auburn, N.H.; her infant grandson, Leo B. Mchugh; her mother, Antoinette R. Bonsant (Goyette) of Epsom, N.H.; her sister, Lise A. Bonsant of Ocala, FL; and her brother, Normand J. Bonsant, and his partner, Tyler W. Pratt of Ogunquit, Maine. Other family members include several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Jacques L. Bonsant in 2006.



There will be a celebration of life to be determined and announced at a later date by the family this spring. Memorial donations may be sent to Concord Regional V.N.A., 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, NH, 03301. Make checks payable and specified to: Hospice Program-Concord VNA.

243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

Funeral Home Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester

