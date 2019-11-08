MANCHESTER - Mieciu "Mickey" Babicz, 86, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Nov. 4, 2019, in his home.
Born in Manchester on Aug. 20, 1933, he was the son of Joseph Babicz and Anna (Markowska) Babicz.
Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Manchester High School Central.
He served in the U.S. Army.
After an honorable discharge, Mickey worked 35 years for New England Telephone.
He was an avid golfer and cribbage player and a lifetime member of Club Mont Royal. Mickey enjoyed watching all of the New England sports teams and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Family members include his wife of 63 years, Gloria (Carri) Babicz, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage on Nov. 24; his daughter, Laurie MacKenzie of Manchester; his grandson, Steven LeClair of Manchester; his six additional grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his son, Allen M. Babicz, who died in 2010.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon in Cain & Janosz Funeral Home, 74 Brook St., corner of Pine Street, Manchester. A funeral service will follow immediately at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to a veterans association of one's choice.
Published in Union Leader on Nov. 8, 2019