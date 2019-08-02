MANCHESTER - Mildred Emma (Seifert) Bernier, 106, died July 30, 2019, in Birch Hill Manor after a brief illness.
Born in Manchester on July 25, 1913, she was the daughter of Christian and Margaret (Wagner) Seifert.
She worked many years as a volunteer at Catholic Medical Center and many years for Grand Union Champagne's Market on Amory Street.
She tatted beautiful handkerchiefs and doilies. She also loved to play solitaire and always won. She loved Moxie and M&M's, and her beloved dog, Gretchen. She claimed her longevity was because of drinking Ballantine Ale.
The family would like to thank Birch Hill Manor for the wonderful care they provided to Mildred.
She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Edmond C. Bernier, who died in 1985.
Family members include, two nieces, Pauline Boisvert and Pauline Dionne; and one nephew, Norman Champagne.
.
SERVICES: A committal service is planned for Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. in Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road.
J.N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
For more information and online guestbook, please visit www.bouffordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 2, 2019