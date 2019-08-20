Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 (603)-747-2717 Funeral service 1:00 PM Ricker Funeral Home 1 Birch Woodsville , NH 03785 Send Flowers Obituary

North Haverhill, NH- Mildred "Millie" Hammond, 88, of Benton Road, died on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Elliot Hospital in Manchester, NH following a period of declining health.



Millie was born in Waltham, MA on September 20, 1930 to Elwood N. and Charlotte Susan (Gates) Danforth. She was a graduate of Waltham High School. Following graduation, she worked at the Newton-Waltham Bank and Trust and the Waltham Bag and Pater Company. Then, she married Linwood G. Hammond on May 6, 1951.



For 16 years, Millie was a customer service representative at Wells River Savings Bank, Wells River, VT, retiring in 1998.



Over the years, she served as secretary of the Lioness Club and taught Sunday School at the United Methodist Church in North Haverhill where she also served as secretary and was a member of the Pastoral Relations Committee. Millie had been a juried craftsperson with The League of NH Craftsmen. She taught 4-H sewing and served as a judge. For many years, she worked on the North Haverhill Fair. An avid quilter, she supplied her family and friends with many heirlooms which are used and treasured today. She also donated quilts to the Haverhill Police Department and Cottage Hospital Birthing Center.



She is survived by her son, Glenn A. Hammond and wife Belinda of Henniker, NH; her daughter, Linda S. Hammond-Lewis and husband Mark W. Lewis of Bedford, NH; five grandchildren, Scott, Christopher, and Daniel Hammond, Mark C. Lewis and Nicole Magoon; eight great grandchildren, Anthony, Dylan, and Kyle Hammond, Colin Magoon, Elinor Hammond, and Emma, Kaylee, and Spencer Hammond; a sister, Elizabeth Church and husband Robert of Sandisfield, MA; and special niece, Cheryl Godding and nephews.



She was predeceased by her father, Elwood Danforth on November 24, 1988; her mother, Charlotte Danforth on April 30, 2008; and her husband, Linwood Hammond on May 27, 1981.



There will be no calling hours.



A funeral service will be on Thursday, August 22nd at 1 PM at Ricker Funeral Home, 1 Birch Street, Woodsville with Melissa Gould, Funeral Celebrant, leading the service.



Burial will be in Ladd Street Cemetery, Haverhill, NH.



For more information or to offer an online condolence, please visit



Ricker Funeral Home & Cremation Care of Woodsville is in charge of arrangements.

