MILTON - Mildred E. "Millie" Henderson, 95, of 355 Nute's Road, passed away June 17, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
Born April 29, 1924, in Ossipee, she was the daughter of Maynard and Nora (Eldridge) Copp. She was a longtime resident of Rochester before moving to Milton 14 years ago.
Millie and her late husband Charlie owned and operated Henderson's Greenhouse and Garden Center on Route 11 in Rochester along with Happy Valley Camping Area. In addition, they raised four children on the family farm in Rochester.
She loved gardening, sewing, crocheting, cooking and playing cards. She really enjoyed her travels to Zephyrhills, Fla.
Family members include her sons, Dana Henderson and wife Roberta of Barrington, and Robert Henderson and wife Barbie of Milton; her daughters, Robin Peters and husband Michael Currier of Plymouth, and Sandra McKee and husband David of Somers, Conn.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Charles, as well as brothers Tom, Bill and Dana Copp.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday, June 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral services to be held in the chapel of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 Main St., Rochester.
Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Cemetery in Farmington.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Milton Public Safety Association, P.O. Box 588, Milton, N.H. 03851
R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home, 86 S. Main St., Rochester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on June 21, 2019