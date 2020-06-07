Mildred "Millie" (Bovarnick) Eisman
1923 - 2020
Mildred "Millie" (Bovarnick) Eisman passed away quietly on June 1st, just shy of her 97th birthday. The youngest of 6 children, she was born on June 10, 1923, in Boston. Millie graduated from nursing school and worked at Boston's Beth Israel Hospital. In 1947, she married Morris Eisman, the love of her life, and moved to Auburn, where she raised her family and was active in local affairs. Millie spent many years as a member of the Auburn School Board and was recently the proud recipient of the town's Boston Post Cane. For decades, Millie worked as a nurse at the Elliot hospital, and following retirement continued as a volunteer into her 90s. She was also dedicated and active within the Manchester Jewish community. Millie made friends everywhere she went, from NH to Islamorada, Florida where she wintered for more than 30 years. She is survived by Nancy (Alan) Friedberg, Glenn (Beth) Eisman, and Alex (Ruth) Eisman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were private

Memorial donations may be sent to Temple Adath Yeshurun 152 Prospect St, Manchester, NH 03104, or to the Manchester Visiting Nurses Association/Hospice Division.

1070 Holt Ave Manchester NH 03109


Published in Union Leader on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Millie blessed my heart daily at Birch Hill always smiling and saying hello when I came to work .The day I came to teach a painting class ...her reaction to her work ...still makes me smile ...she will be so missed .I loved her so ......god bless her family with special memories
Love and prayers
Marinell Johnson
Marinell Johnson
Friend
June 6, 2020
Mrs. Eisman was a customer of ours for many many years at A & A Dry Cleaners. She always walked in with a smile on her face and I enjoyed chatting with her about our families.
My condolences on your loss.
Marcia Harrington
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Millie was my mentor on French Wing at the Eliot. She was gentle, caring and a wonderful nurse. As we worked together, we became friends. She is in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandra Chandonnet
Friend
June 3, 2020
