Mildred "Millie" (Bovarnick) Eisman passed away quietly on June 1st, just shy of her 97th birthday. The youngest of 6 children, she was born on June 10, 1923, in Boston. Millie graduated from nursing school and worked at Boston's Beth Israel Hospital. In 1947, she married Morris Eisman, the love of her life, and moved to Auburn, where she raised her family and was active in local affairs. Millie spent many years as a member of the Auburn School Board and was recently the proud recipient of the town's Boston Post Cane. For decades, Millie worked as a nurse at the Elliot hospital, and following retirement continued as a volunteer into her 90s. She was also dedicated and active within the Manchester Jewish community. Millie made friends everywhere she went, from NH to Islamorada, Florida where she wintered for more than 30 years. She is survived by Nancy (Alan) Friedberg, Glenn (Beth) Eisman, and Alex (Ruth) Eisman and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Funeral services were privateMemorial donations may be sent to Temple Adath Yeshurun 152 Prospect St, Manchester, NH 03104, or to the Manchester Visiting Nurses Association/Hospice Division.1070 Holt Ave Manchester NH 03109