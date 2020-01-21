Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred "Millie" Poor. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pious X Catholic Church 575 Candia Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mildred "Millie" Poor, 97, of Littleton, MA passed away on January 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley after a brief illness.



Born in Derry, NH on April 13, 1922, she was the daughter of Joseph N. and Anne (McCarten), Bertrand. She grew up in Manchester, NH where she attended St. Anthony School, graduated from Manchester Central High School, was married and raised her family. In 1983 she moved to Royalston, MA, and then to Littleton, MA in 2017.



After high school, Millie worked in the office of J.F.McElwain Company. Providing a caring environment for her five children became her next full-time profession. Later, she worked in retail; managed a book store; and served as Librarian in the Phineas Newton Library, Royalston, MA.



Millie was a woman of faith. She was a founding member of St. Pius X Church in Manchester and volunteered in a variety of ways. In Royalston, MA she was a prominent volunteer for Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister bringing Communion to home-bound individuals.



Millie enjoyed gardening and creative crafts loved to sing and was known for her charitable work, outgoing personality, and sense of humor.



In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her son, John Poznanski; her husbands: Frank Poznanski, Robert Clement, and John Poor; her siblings: Alice Rybczyk, Helen Kramas, Joseph Bertrand, and Harold Bertrand.



Family members include her sons Peter Poznanski of Santa Cruz, CA and Bradley Poznanski and his wife Brenda of Nashua, NH; her daughters, Marilyn Griffin and her husband Donald of Lady Lake, FL, and Carolyn Gough and her husband William of Plymouth, MI; her daughter-in-law Margaret Poznanski of Weare, NH; her grandchildren Meredith Cook, Melanie Toscano, Meghan Hardy, Leslie Gaunt, Matthew Gittleson, Brian Poznanski, Jessica Poznanski, and Bridget Poznanski; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Services: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-7 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am at St. Pious X Catholic Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Food Bank.



Mildred "Millie" Poor, 97, of Littleton, MA passed away on January 15, 2020, at Life Care Center of Nashoba Valley after a brief illness.Born in Derry, NH on April 13, 1922, she was the daughter of Joseph N. and Anne (McCarten), Bertrand. She grew up in Manchester, NH where she attended St. Anthony School, graduated from Manchester Central High School, was married and raised her family. In 1983 she moved to Royalston, MA, and then to Littleton, MA in 2017.After high school, Millie worked in the office of J.F.McElwain Company. Providing a caring environment for her five children became her next full-time profession. Later, she worked in retail; managed a book store; and served as Librarian in the Phineas Newton Library, Royalston, MA.Millie was a woman of faith. She was a founding member of St. Pius X Church in Manchester and volunteered in a variety of ways. In Royalston, MA she was a prominent volunteer for Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister bringing Communion to home-bound individuals.Millie enjoyed gardening and creative crafts loved to sing and was known for her charitable work, outgoing personality, and sense of humor.In addition to her parents, Millie was predeceased by her son, John Poznanski; her husbands: Frank Poznanski, Robert Clement, and John Poor; her siblings: Alice Rybczyk, Helen Kramas, Joseph Bertrand, and Harold Bertrand.Family members include her sons Peter Poznanski of Santa Cruz, CA and Bradley Poznanski and his wife Brenda of Nashua, NH; her daughters, Marilyn Griffin and her husband Donald of Lady Lake, FL, and Carolyn Gough and her husband William of Plymouth, MI; her daughter-in-law Margaret Poznanski of Weare, NH; her grandchildren Meredith Cook, Melanie Toscano, Meghan Hardy, Leslie Gaunt, Matthew Gittleson, Brian Poznanski, Jessica Poznanski, and Bridget Poznanski; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.Services: Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 22 from 4-7 pm at Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 607 Chestnut Street, Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, January 23 at 10 am at St. Pious X Catholic Church, 575 Candia Road, Manchester. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NH Food Bank. Published in Union Leader on Jan. 21, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close