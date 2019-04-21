Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Novak. View Sign





Mr. Novak graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in business and was the owner of Interstate Restaurant Equipment. He served as the national president of the Food Service Equipment Association, the president of Temple Israel for two terms, and was on the board of the Jewish Community Center.



When his children were enrolled at The Derryfield School, he was deeply involved in fundraising for the school.



For many years, as his wife Edith's health deteriorated, he was her devoted caretaker.



The last two years of his life, he was a much-beloved resident of Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, Pa.



He is predeceased by his wife, Edith; his son, Steven; and is survived by his daughter, Barbara; his son-in-law, Michaell; his grandchildren, Jacob, Aaron, Monica and David; and his great-grandchildren, Ilona and Ezra. His passing leaves a deep cavity in their collective hearts.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon St., Manchester, with interment to follow at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Abraham Braverman Hanukkah Fund.



Please visit



Milton Novak, a longtime resident of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Bethlehem, Pa., at the age of 92.Mr. Novak graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in business and was the owner of Interstate Restaurant Equipment. He served as the national president of the Food Service Equipment Association, the president of Temple Israel for two terms, and was on the board of the Jewish Community Center.When his children were enrolled at The Derryfield School, he was deeply involved in fundraising for the school.For many years, as his wife Edith's health deteriorated, he was her devoted caretaker.The last two years of his life, he was a much-beloved resident of Kirkland Village in Bethlehem, Pa.He is predeceased by his wife, Edith; his son, Steven; and is survived by his daughter, Barbara; his son-in-law, Michaell; his grandchildren, Jacob, Aaron, Monica and David; and his great-grandchildren, Ilona and Ezra. His passing leaves a deep cavity in their collective hearts.SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, at 11 a.m. at Temple Israel, 66 Salmon St., Manchester, with interment to follow at the Manchester Hebrew Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Abraham Braverman Hanukkah Fund.Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Funeral Home Goodwin Funeral Home

607 Chestnut Street

Manchester , NH 03104

(603) 625-5703 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Apr. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close