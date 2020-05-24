Minnie Humphrey
Minnie Humphrey: March 16, 1932, to April 2, 2020.

Longtime resident of Manchester, N.H., for over 35-plus years, Ms. Minnie Humphrey, died of COVID-related complications on April 2, 2020, in a hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Minnie transferred for work to Manchester from Brooklyn, N.Y., in the early 1970s, where she worked for over 25-plus years for Home Insurance Company in the Plaza Building on Elm before moving to their office off of Brown Avenue. With a warm heart and friendly smile, Minnie would befriend and uplift so many in Manchester, from all walks of life. From mayors to bus drivers, she would talk to anyone and everyone. She had an uncanny knack of knowing exactly when someone needed a loving ear.

After retiring from Home Insurance, Minnie volunteered for a number of years at CMC on the West Side before fully retiring in the early 2000s. In her final years, Minnie moved back to Brooklyn to be closer to her daughter-in-law and extended family. There, she resided in a local nursing home.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Barbara Humphrey; granddaughter, Zayda Toye Humphrey, and three great-grandchildren, along with countless close friends and extended family.

She was a true force, kind spirit and we are all lucky and blessed to have known her.

Published in Union Leader on May 24, 2020.
