He was born in Thiers, Algeria on June 12, 1936, the son of Ahmed and Rabiha (Bint Ali) Guellil, and lived in Morocco and France before moving to Manchester in 1968. He owned and operated Second Street Laundromat for many years until his retirement in 2012. He was also President of Supervac from 1972 until 1988. He loved spending time outdoors gardening and would share the bounty of his harvest with one and all. He enjoyed birdwatching and was also a fantastic cook. He enjoyed people and spending time in his laundromat where he could socialize with his friends and customers.



Family members include his wife of 51 years, Clara J. (Paris) Guellil; a brother-in-law, Leo K. Paris of Manchester; and many nephews and nieces.



A graveside service will take place on Monday at 1 PM in the chapel at St. Joseph Cemetery. Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view Mohammed's online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777

