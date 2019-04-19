Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monique L. (Beaulieu) Gagne. View Sign

Monique L. (Beaulieu) Gagne, 84, died April 15, 2019, at her home following a brief illness.



She was born in Manchester on January 28, 1935, the daughter of Albert and Lucy (Cote) Beaulieu. Monique graduated from Saint Anthony's High School and attended Notre Dame College before working as a bookkeeper for a number of firms.



She was a member of the Amoskiers Ski Club in 1955, where she met the love of her life and soon-to-be husband, George Gagne. Her early claim to fame was to be the first person to break her leg on Wildcat Mountain.



After marrying George in 1960, Monique raised three children to appreciate outdoor adventures, cooking, and the importance of education. She was an avid reader and card player, especially bridge and cribbage. Monique and George also shared a passion for playing and watching golf. Monique had a quick sense of humor and her laugh was infectious.



Monique and George are especially proud of their five grandchildren, all currently in or graduated from college. Monique instilled a strong sense of family in her children and grandchildren by hosting traditional holiday parties and spontaneous gatherings at the summer camp.



Monique was a devoted Catholic and was a parishioner of Parish of the Transfiguration.



She leaves her husband of nearly 60 years, George A. Gagne of Goffstown, three children, Renee D. Gagne of Chatham, Mass., Daniel P. Gagne and his wife, Stacy of S. Berwick, Maine, Paul A. Gagne and his wife, Robin of Goffstown; five grandchildren, Justin, Hailey, Olivia, Casey, Sydney; one brother, Dr. Gerald Beaulieu and his wife, Lucille; two sisters, Denise Brisson and Madeleine Sullivan and her husband, Daniel and numerous nieces and nephews who refer to her lovingly as Aunt Mo.



SERVICES: Calling hours will be on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Parish of the Transfiguration. Committal prayers will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in Monique's memory.



For more information and online guest book please visit



110 Bridge St.

Manchester , NH 03103

Published in Union Leader on Apr. 19, 2019

