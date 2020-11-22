Monique T. Pacheco, 57, of Goffstown, passed away at her residence on November 18, 2020.
Born in Manchester on June 12, 1963, she was the daughter of Lawrence G. Beaudet and Lorraine C. (Proulx) Grant.
Monique was a graduate of Manchester Memorial High School, class of 1981 and earned her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from SNHU. She was employed with Amoskeag Health Care as a Referral Coordinator and was also Licensed Nurse in the State.
Monique was a fantastic cook, a real "Martha Stewart" who always made people feel welcome with hospitality. She was a very competitive dart player and enjoyed playing on a league for many years with her family and friends. She also had a passion for riding her Harley, and has always been a Jeep Chick. Monique loved scrapbooking and making collages. Monique was always such a lively person and loved to have fun. She was truly a free spirit and anyone who met her loved her. Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, godmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Family includes one son, Brian M. Tessier of Maine; one daughter, Jessica M. Umstead and husband Mathew of Alaska; three siblings, Collette V. Rousseau and fiancÃ© Michael Field of Manchester, Marcel R. Beaudet of Manchester, and Paul R. Beaudet and spouse Teresa Beaudet of Litchfield; many grandchildren; one goddaughter; and many other family members including nieces, nephews, aunt, uncles and cousins.
A graveside service with masks and social distancing will be held at 10 am on Tuesday in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester, NH 03102. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.