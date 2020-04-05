Morris L. Messina

Morris L. Messina, 54, of Derry, N.H., died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in his home.

He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 3, 1965, a son of Michael Messina and the late Ruth Ann (Marion) Purcell. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, formerly living in Auburn, N.H. He attended Auburn Village School in Auburn and Pinkerton Academy in Derry. He had been employed as a cook, most recently for Southside Diner in Derry, and previously at Red Robin in Nashua, NH.

He is survived by his stepfather, Richard J. Purcell of Derry; his brother, Michael Messina of Berlin, N.H.; his sister, Kimberly Dutton and her husband Joel of Hooksett, N.H.; two half-brothers, Dwayne Dee of Londonderry, N.H., and Wayne Dee of Fayetteville, N.C.; his stepbrother, Scott Purcell of Manchester, N.H.; and his stepsister, Penny Pare of Boynton Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his sister, Stacy Messina.

SERVICES: Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit, www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 5, 2020
