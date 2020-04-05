Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris L. Messina. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





He was born in Lawrence, Mass., on Nov. 3, 1965, a son of Michael Messina and the late Ruth Ann (Marion) Purcell. He had been a resident of Derry for many years, formerly living in Auburn, N.H. He attended Auburn Village School in Auburn and Pinkerton Academy in Derry. He had been employed as a cook, most recently for Southside Diner in Derry, and previously at Red Robin in Nashua, NH.



He is survived by his stepfather, Richard J. Purcell of Derry; his brother, Michael Messina of Berlin, N.H.; his sister, Kimberly Dutton and her husband Joel of Hooksett, N.H.; two half-brothers, Dwayne Dee of Londonderry, N.H., and Wayne Dee of Fayetteville, N.C.; his stepbrother, Scott Purcell of Manchester, N.H.; and his stepsister, Penny Pare of Boynton Beach, Fla. He was predeceased by his sister, Stacy Messina.



SERVICES: Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.



The Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry is assisting the family with arrangements.

