Muriel C. (Clayton) Lent

Muriel C. (Clayton) Lent passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019 after a period of declining health. She had 96 years of living and enjoying life.



Born on April 27, 1923 in Lowell, MA, she was the daughter of the late John Edmund and Louise (Binette) Clayton. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert I. Lent.



Muriel grew up in Lowell, MA and later West Springfield. Upon graduating from high school, she worked various jobs, finding a position she enjoyed as a switch board operator for the Eastern States Farmers' Exchange. Shortly after, her lifelong friend, Polly set her up on a blind date with a handsome man from Maine. Bob and Muriel were married on June 21, 1952. She used to say that he was her "first" husband and they had more than sixty-two wonderful years together.



She relished her New England roots and going to the beach throughout her life. Muriel spent time with her beloved "Bobby" in his hometown of Patten, ME and on Shin Pond in Maine. She wasn't exactly a Maine woods kind of woman, but she loved a man who loved the woods and together with family and friends, had many happy vacations on Shin Pond. In their later years, they wintered on Marco Island and Punta Gorda.



A true exercise enthusiast, Muriel exercised throughout her entire life, took ballet lessons in her youth and worked out along with Jack LaLanne on TV back in the 60's. When the family moved to New Hampshire in 1971, she found an exercise class to join. Even well into her eighties, Muriel went to a water-based exercise class, two to three times a week.



She was a wonderful cook, an avid reader and spent time working on crossword puzzles. Muriel especially loved to play cribbage with Bob as well as bowling. She had a fondness for beagles and was holding her snuggly, soft stuffed beagle when she passed away. Mom, we will always love you and miss you every day.



Bob and Muriel were blessed with and are survived by their two sons, Brad Lent of Lake Hughes, CA, and Greg and his wife, Carol (Browning) Lent of Walpole, NH and one daughter, Libby Lent of Wilton, NH; four grandsons, Steven, Jeffrey, Perry and Will Lent and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her two brothers, Lloyd and Harold Clayton.



A Memorial Service to honor both Muriel and Bob will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 10 Union Street, Milford, NH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire. To view Muriel's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit

