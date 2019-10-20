Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St. Manchester , NH View Map Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 4:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel Elizabeth (Power) Cavanaugh, 82, lifelong resident of Manchester, died October 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Manchester on September 15, 1937, she was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth (McQueeney) Power. She was educated in the local school system and graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls Class of 1955 and Sacred Heart Hospital School of Nursing in 1958.



Muriel had a long and distinguished career as a registered nurse working in many capacities. She started her nursing career at Massachusetts General Hospital. While raising her 5 children, she worked as a Manchester Public School nurse for the Manchester Health Department for 13 years before starting Power Nursing Service, a private duty nursing service which she owned and operated for many years. Later in her career, she worked as a Pediatric Home Health Nurse providing home care and support to children and their families with complex and challenging medical needs requiring round the clock home care. Muriel had a big and caring heart especially for anyone who was suffering. In retirement, she continued as a caregiver, by providing companion services to many, who always became her friends.



Muriel enjoyed cooking for and spending time with her family and friends, going to the beach, monthly lunches with her high school friends, kayaking, traveling, lobster rolls, living at Hallsville Court, Diet Moxie, keeping up with the adventures and accomplishments of her eight grandchildren and, most especially, seeing her new great-granddaughter Audrey Rose.



Muriel was active in local and national politics and causes, volunteering her time on many campaigns, holding signs at the polls, working at phone banks to help "get out the vote" and driving the elderly to the polls, when often times she was the oldest one in the car. She was especially proud and supportive of her children who have continued on with her legacy of public service and activism.



Above all else, she will be remembered as a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed.



She was predeceased by her former husband, Thomas J. Cavanaugh Jr. and her brother Joseph Power Jr.



Family members include her children, Maura Ouellette and husband J.R. of Hooksett, Catherine Cavanaugh and partner Paul Dixon of Manchester, Martin Cavanaugh and wife Mary of Chatham, MA, Kevin Cavanaugh and wife Kerri of Manchester, Thomas Cavanaugh and girlfriend Jen Farrell of Manchester; grandchildren Kenneth and Christopher Ouellette of Hooksett, Michael Ouellette of Auburn Molly and Emily Cavanaugh of Chatham, MA, Jack, Ryleigh and Myles Cavanaugh of Manchester; great-grandchild Audrey Rose Ouellette of Hooksett; siblings, Patricia Healy and husband Donald of Manchester; Richard Power and wife Carole of Bedford and sister-in-law Patricia Power of Hooksett; many nieces and nephews.



Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Saturday, October 26th from 9 am to 12 noon, followed by a Celebration of Life from 12:30 to 4 pm at a location to be announced.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Gary Sinise Foundation - Honoring America's Veterans, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365.



To send an online message of condolence, please go to



