MANCHESTER - Muriel J. McGraw, 83, of Manchester, died May 23, 2019.
Born in Manchester on June 12, 1935, she was the daughter of Eugene and Ida (Paris) LaPine. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Muriel graduated from St. Joseph High School for Girls.
Before retiring, she was employed with Harford Insurance Co.
Devoted to her Catholic faith, Muriel was an active, longtime communicant of St. Pius X Church. In addition, she was a member of the Woman of Mary and served on the Consolers Bereavement Group for several years.
Muriel imparted Christian values throughout her everyday life. She displayed the importance of unconditional love, gratitude, hard work, humility, and compassion. Muriel will be remembered for her warm smile, as well as her kind and gentle ways. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Family members include two sons, Wayne McGraw of Holiday, Fla., and Alan McGraw of Concord; four grandchildren; and many dear friends.
SERVICES: There are no calling hours.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, May 30, at 1:30 p.m. from St. Pius X Church, Manchester.
Urn burial will take place in St. Augustin Cemetery, Manchester.
For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2019