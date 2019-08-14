Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Service 10:00 AM Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Muriel M. Britton, 78, of Manchester, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester on Nov. 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George and Irene Gauthier. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.



Before retiring, she worked many years as a cosmetician at Osco Drug. More recently, she volunteered for Catholic Medical Center Surgical Services.



She enjoyed spending time with family, crossword puzzles, gardening, and her favorite place was the beach.



In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John E. Britton Jr., who passed away in 2009.



Family members include two children, her son, John E. Britton III and his wife Nancy of East Wakefield, and her daughter, Kelly A. Britton and her partner Lesa Levasseur of Manchester; her sisters, Connie Gravel and her husband Donald of Dunbarton, and Doris Lefebvre and her husband Mark of New London; four grandchildren, John E. Britton IV of Hillsborough, Sarah Britton, her partner Nick Roketenetz and great-granddaughter Ivy of Hooksett, Joseph Britton of Manchester, and Hannah Britton of Nashua; and her beloved Maltese rescue dog, Callie.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.



A service is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by a graveside service and burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to Easterseals of New Hampshire; ; or Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire.



To leave a message of condolence, visit



MANCHESTER - Muriel M. Britton, 78, of Manchester, passed away Aug. 12, 2019, surrounded by her family after a brief illness.Born in Manchester on Nov. 27, 1940, she was the daughter of the late George and Irene Gauthier. She was a lifelong Manchester resident.Before retiring, she worked many years as a cosmetician at Osco Drug. More recently, she volunteered for Catholic Medical Center Surgical Services.She enjoyed spending time with family, crossword puzzles, gardening, and her favorite place was the beach.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John E. Britton Jr., who passed away in 2009.Family members include two children, her son, John E. Britton III and his wife Nancy of East Wakefield, and her daughter, Kelly A. Britton and her partner Lesa Levasseur of Manchester; her sisters, Connie Gravel and her husband Donald of Dunbarton, and Doris Lefebvre and her husband Mark of New London; four grandchildren, John E. Britton IV of Hillsborough, Sarah Britton, her partner Nick Roketenetz and great-granddaughter Ivy of Hooksett, Joseph Britton of Manchester, and Hannah Britton of Nashua; and her beloved Maltese rescue dog, Callie.SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., Manchester.A service is planned for Friday, Aug. 16, at 10 a.m. in the funeral chapel followed by a graveside service and burial in Mount Calvary Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to Easterseals of New Hampshire; ; or Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire.To leave a message of condolence, visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Aug. 14, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Lambert Funeral Home Manchester , NH 603-625-6951 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.