Sr. Muriel Pouliot, 81 of Marlborough, MA died at her residence on June 5, 2020.
Born in Woonsocket, RI on December 19, 1938, she was the daughter of Albert and Lillian Pouliot also from Woonsocket. Muriel was the oldest in a family of three..
Sr. Muriel was educated at Ste. Therese Grammar School in Blackstone MA. She was a graduate of St. Claire High School, Woonsocket, RI. She earned her BA from Rivier College in 1971.
Sr. Muriel taught in elementary schools in MA and in Maine. She was an excellent kindergarten/nursery teacher, having opened 3 nursery schools. She also served her community as local superior. In 2019 she moved to the rest home at Marie Esther in Marlborough MA.
Sr. Muriel leaves behind 2 brothers, Donald and Raymond who live out of state one in No. Carolina, the other in Texas.
Services will be private. Sr. Muriel will be buried in Presentation of Mary Cemetery in Hudson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Sisters of Presentation of Mary Development Fund, 495 Mammoth Road, Manchester, NH 03104. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 8, 2020.