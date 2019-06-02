Muriel R. (Boucher) Caron, 74, of Manchester, died May 31, 2019 at her home after a period of declining health.
She was born in Manchester on April 29, 1945 to Roland and Doris (Guillemette) Boucher. She was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Denis A. Caron in 2016.
Muriel enjoyed clipping coupons, going to yard sales, bargain shopping, traveling, water aerobics at the YMCA and making maple treats for her family and friends. She also enjoyed time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
The family includes four children, Steven Caron and his wife, Diane, of Londonderry, Daniel Caron of Pinardville, Suzanne Lyndes and her companion, Michael Bell, of Bow and Eddy Caron and his wife, Christine, of Goffstown; five grandchildren, Adam, Nathan, Nicole, Emily and Samantha; and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North street, Manchester. A funeral ceremony is Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Committal prayers will follow at Mt. Calvary Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Rd., Manchester.
Published in Union Leader on June 2, 2019