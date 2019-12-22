Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel S. (Schoenberg) Binns. View Sign Service Information Goodwin Funeral Home 607 Chestnut Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5703 Send Flowers Obituary





Muriel S. Binns, age 85, died peacefully on December 16, 2019, in Manchester, New Hampshire, after a long struggle with dementia. She was born in Bridgeport Connecticut on January 10, 1934, to the late Abe and Rachel (Kelman) Schoenberg.Muriel attended Bassick High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, graduating in 1951, as well as the University of Miami and University of Massachusetts, and went by the nickname of Micki during those early years.Muriel was married to John Raymond Binns (deceased) for 28 years and lived with her family on beautiful Pinewood Lake in Trumbull, Connecticut. There she worked for Gordon Leibowitz as an office manager and for the US Post Office as a carrier. She enjoyed summer vacations frequently in Provincetown, Massachusetts. She later owned a home in Colchester, Connecticut, before developing dementia and moving to New Hampshire where she received loving support from her son, Todd Binns, and daughter-in-law, Kathy Binns.Muriel was predeceased by her second son, Scott Binns, and is survived by her sister, Molly Ross, her son Brett Binns and wife Celina (Daigle) Binns, son Todd Binns and wife Kathy (Moan) Binns, and daughter Johna (Binns) DeVoe and husband Robert DeVoe, as well as grandchildren Zakary Binns, Drew Binns, Andrew DeVoe, Ava Binns, and Jenna DeVoe.Muriel ashes will be spread during a summer ceremony off the tip of Cape Cod per her wishes. Please visit www.goodwinfh.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in Union Leader on Dec. 22, 2019

