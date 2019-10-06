Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Manchester 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-622-1800 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Bethany Chapel Community Church 54 Newbury Rd. Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mim was born on June 17, 1925, to John and Florence Young McDonald. She is survived by her sisters, Ethel Chaput of Hooksett, N.H., and Janet Butler of Roslindale, Mass.; her sister-in-law, Beverly McDonald of Calais, Maine; her son, Wayne Vesely of Litchfield, N.H.; two grandchildren, Martin Christiansen of Cambridge, Mass., and Arne Christiansen of Wellesley, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.



A 1942 graduate of Manchester Central High School, Mim was a lifelong resident of Manchester and an active participant in many community organizations. Mim was a longtime member of Bethany Chapel, where she served as a school teacher, trustee, and deacon for many years. Mim was also a charter member of the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) Honor Society. Additionally, she served as the President of the Debonair Club, the Socialite Single Dance Club, and AARP #328.



Mim's life was enriched by several hobbies. While she loved to knit Irish sweaters, braid rugs, and cane chairs, her greatest passion was ballroom dancing, which she started when she was 50 years old. She also enjoyed traveling and learning about other cultures. During her lifetime she visited 18 countries, including England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Monaco.



She was predeceased by her sister, Hazel Tharpe; brothers, John McDonald and James McDonald; daughter, Thalia Christiansen; husbands, Frank Vesely and William Sprague; and partner, Mike Moniz.



SERVICES: A celebration of Mim's life will be held at Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, on Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, NH 03103.



Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Mim's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



Muriel "Mim" Sprague died peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019, following a period of declining health.Mim was born on June 17, 1925, to John and Florence Young McDonald. She is survived by her sisters, Ethel Chaput of Hooksett, N.H., and Janet Butler of Roslindale, Mass.; her sister-in-law, Beverly McDonald of Calais, Maine; her son, Wayne Vesely of Litchfield, N.H.; two grandchildren, Martin Christiansen of Cambridge, Mass., and Arne Christiansen of Wellesley, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.A 1942 graduate of Manchester Central High School, Mim was a lifelong resident of Manchester and an active participant in many community organizations. Mim was a longtime member of Bethany Chapel, where she served as a school teacher, trustee, and deacon for many years. Mim was also a charter member of the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) Honor Society. Additionally, she served as the President of the Debonair Club, the Socialite Single Dance Club, and AARP #328.Mim's life was enriched by several hobbies. While she loved to knit Irish sweaters, braid rugs, and cane chairs, her greatest passion was ballroom dancing, which she started when she was 50 years old. She also enjoyed traveling and learning about other cultures. During her lifetime she visited 18 countries, including England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Monaco.She was predeceased by her sister, Hazel Tharpe; brothers, John McDonald and James McDonald; daughter, Thalia Christiansen; husbands, Frank Vesely and William Sprague; and partner, Mike Moniz.SERVICES: A celebration of Mim's life will be held at Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, on Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, NH 03103.Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Mim's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close