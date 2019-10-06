Muriel "Mim" Sprague died peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019, following a period of declining health.
Mim was born on June 17, 1925, to John and Florence Young McDonald. She is survived by her sisters, Ethel Chaput of Hooksett, N.H., and Janet Butler of Roslindale, Mass.; her sister-in-law, Beverly McDonald of Calais, Maine; her son, Wayne Vesely of Litchfield, N.H.; two grandchildren, Martin Christiansen of Cambridge, Mass., and Arne Christiansen of Wellesley, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
A 1942 graduate of Manchester Central High School, Mim was a lifelong resident of Manchester and an active participant in many community organizations. Mim was a longtime member of Bethany Chapel, where she served as a school teacher, trustee, and deacon for many years. Mim was also a charter member of the KOPS (Keep Off Pounds Sensibly) Honor Society. Additionally, she served as the President of the Debonair Club, the Socialite Single Dance Club, and AARP #328.
Mim's life was enriched by several hobbies. While she loved to knit Irish sweaters, braid rugs, and cane chairs, her greatest passion was ballroom dancing, which she started when she was 50 years old. She also enjoyed traveling and learning about other cultures. During her lifetime she visited 18 countries, including England, Scotland, Wales, France, and Monaco.
She was predeceased by her sister, Hazel Tharpe; brothers, John McDonald and James McDonald; daughter, Thalia Christiansen; husbands, Frank Vesely and William Sprague; and partner, Mike Moniz.
SERVICES: A celebration of Mim's life will be held at Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, on Oct. 12, 2019, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethany Chapel, 54 Newbury Rd., Manchester, NH 03103.
Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH. To view Mim's online tribute, to send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
