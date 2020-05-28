Muriel T. (Lesmerises) Chabot
1946 - 2020
Muriel T. (Lesmerises) Chabot, 73, of Bedford, died May 24, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a long illness.

She was born in Manchester on December 3, 1946 to Lionel and Rita (Gendron) Lesmerises. She earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Biology from Notre Dame College and lived in Manchester before moving to Bedford in 1985.

Muriel was a medical technologist at Catholic Medical Center and New Hampshire Medical Lab for many years.

She was a quiet observer who cared deeply about accepting people for who they were and inspired many with her creative flair for making rooms into places of elegance and beauty.

When faced with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, she carried on with a relentless courage that showed how selfless a person she was, as she strived to live her life to the fullest without complaint or anger.

In her later years, she learned how to call forth her inner child in ways that once seemed impossible when considering her naturally reserved demeanor. Eventually, her smile was all that was needed to brighten the day of everyone in her presence.

She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Ernest R. Chabot, in March of this year.

The family includes two children, Peter Chabot and his wife, Crystal, of Unity and Jodie Chabot and her domestic partner, Shannon Jeanes, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Gabriel Chabot, Lynsey Chabot and Phoenix Chabot; two siblings, Raymond Lesmerises and his wife, Suzanne, of Hooksett and Annette Marcoux and her husband, Gregory, of Manchester; one aunt and cousins, nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals NH, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.

Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 27, 2020
May you find comfort knowing she is peacefully beside her beloved once again. Our sincere condolences.
Kathryn Davis and Family
Friend
May 27, 2020
Thank you for being my sister, my Mom and my friend. Love you and will miss you. Rest in peace with Ernie by your side always and forever.
Annette Marcoux
Sister
May 27, 2020
Our deepest sympathies to Peter and Jodie over the lost of both your parents during the past three months. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Ron and Linda Vincent
Family
