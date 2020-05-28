Muriel T. (Lesmerises) Chabot, 73, of Bedford, died May 24, 2020 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home after a long illness.
She was born in Manchester on December 3, 1946 to Lionel and Rita (Gendron) Lesmerises. She earned a bachelor's degree in Chemistry and Biology from Notre Dame College and lived in Manchester before moving to Bedford in 1985.
Muriel was a medical technologist at Catholic Medical Center and New Hampshire Medical Lab for many years.
She was a quiet observer who cared deeply about accepting people for who they were and inspired many with her creative flair for making rooms into places of elegance and beauty.
When faced with a diagnosis of Alzheimer's, she carried on with a relentless courage that showed how selfless a person she was, as she strived to live her life to the fullest without complaint or anger.
In her later years, she learned how to call forth her inner child in ways that once seemed impossible when considering her naturally reserved demeanor. Eventually, her smile was all that was needed to brighten the day of everyone in her presence.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Ernest R. Chabot, in March of this year.
The family includes two children, Peter Chabot and his wife, Crystal, of Unity and Jodie Chabot and her domestic partner, Shannon Jeanes, of Bedford; three grandchildren, Gabriel Chabot, Lynsey Chabot and Phoenix Chabot; two siblings, Raymond Lesmerises and his wife, Suzanne, of Hooksett and Annette Marcoux and her husband, Gregory, of Manchester; one aunt and cousins, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There are no services at this time. Memorial donations may be made to Easter Seals NH, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103.
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory in Manchester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com
Published in Union Leader on May 28, 2020.