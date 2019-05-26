Guest Book View Sign Service Information Chadwick Funeral Service 235 Main Street P.O. Box 68 New London , NH 03257 (603)-526-6442 Graveside service 11:00 AM Pleasant View Cemetery Springfield , NH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM The First Baptist Church 461 Main Street New London , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Muriel (Henry) Tinkham, 94, formerly of Philbrick Hill Road, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lebanon Center Genesis.



She was born in Milford, Mass., on December 28, 1924, the daughter of Norman S. and Marjorie E. (Ouderkirk) Henry. She graduated from Hopedale, Mass., High School and then from Bates College, Lewiston, Maine, magna cum laude in 1947. Muriel was a member of two honor societies - Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Sigma Iota. In 1948 she married Wesley L. Tinkham.



She had been a high school teacher teaching in Wrentham, Mass., Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon/Upton and Shrewsbury, Mass., High School retiring in 1980. She had lived in Westboro, Mass., for 13 years and was on the board of directors of Inman Rehabilitation Center while there.



Church was important to Muriel and she was active in churches where she lived including Upton, Mass., Hopedale, Mass., and Westboro, Mass. She moved to Springfield, N.H., in 1980 and was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London, the Baptist Women's Fellowship and was its former treasurer, and was one of the only remaining members of the Women's Mission Circle.



Active in civic affairs, Muriel helped organize the Springfield Historical Museum, the pictorial directory for the Museum and had been a trustee at the Libby Cass Library. For many years she was an active tutor in the GED program working through the Newport Office. She had also been on the Board of Directors at Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association.



Muriel enjoyed handwork, including crewel and counted cross stitch, gardening and reading. She and her late husband, Wesley L. Tinkham, who died in 2007, enjoyed traveling together.



Members of her family surviving include two sons and their wives, David W. and Mary Tinkham of West Lebanon, N.H., and James L. and Rhonda Tinkham of Springfield, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Marc, Kathryn, Amber, Sara, Tamara and Jonathan; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Charles E. Henry of Washington, Pa.; nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield, NH. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, New London, NH 03257 or Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.



To sign an online guestbook please visit

Muriel (Henry) Tinkham, 94, formerly of Philbrick Hill Road, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Lebanon Center Genesis.She was born in Milford, Mass., on December 28, 1924, the daughter of Norman S. and Marjorie E. (Ouderkirk) Henry. She graduated from Hopedale, Mass., High School and then from Bates College, Lewiston, Maine, magna cum laude in 1947. Muriel was a member of two honor societies - Phi Beta Kappa and Phi Sigma Iota. In 1948 she married Wesley L. Tinkham.She had been a high school teacher teaching in Wrentham, Mass., Nipmuc Regional High School in Mendon/Upton and Shrewsbury, Mass., High School retiring in 1980. She had lived in Westboro, Mass., for 13 years and was on the board of directors of Inman Rehabilitation Center while there.Church was important to Muriel and she was active in churches where she lived including Upton, Mass., Hopedale, Mass., and Westboro, Mass. She moved to Springfield, N.H., in 1980 and was a member of The First Baptist Church of New London, the Baptist Women's Fellowship and was its former treasurer, and was one of the only remaining members of the Women's Mission Circle.Active in civic affairs, Muriel helped organize the Springfield Historical Museum, the pictorial directory for the Museum and had been a trustee at the Libby Cass Library. For many years she was an active tutor in the GED program working through the Newport Office. She had also been on the Board of Directors at Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association.Muriel enjoyed handwork, including crewel and counted cross stitch, gardening and reading. She and her late husband, Wesley L. Tinkham, who died in 2007, enjoyed traveling together.Members of her family surviving include two sons and their wives, David W. and Mary Tinkham of West Lebanon, N.H., and James L. and Rhonda Tinkham of Springfield, N.H.; seven grandchildren, Andrew, Marc, Kathryn, Amber, Sara, Tamara and Jonathan; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one brother, Charles E. Henry of Washington, Pa.; nieces and nephews.SERVICES: A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Pleasant View Cemetery, Springfield, NH. A memorial service will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at The First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, New London, NH.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 336, New London, NH 03257 or Lake Sunapee Region Visiting Nurse Association, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257.To sign an online guestbook please visit www.chadwickfuneralservice.com Published in Union Leader on May 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close