MANCHESTER - On Thursday, March 7, 2019, Muriel V. (Potvin) Tela, 87, passed away surrounded by family members at home in Manchester, NH.
Muriel was born in Manchester, NH on Jan. 7, 1932, to the late Paul and Eva (Larochelle) Potvin.
She last worked at the Ramada Inn for 7 years before retirement in 2000.
Members of her family include her five children, Fr. Denis Brunelle of East Hampton, NY; her daughters Janice Hock of Manchester, Karen Dalton and her husband Steve of Melbourne, Fla., Lynne Christensen and her husband Chris Christensen of Manchester, and Lisa Cote and her husband Brian of Manchester; Muriel is also survived by six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren: Christopher Hock and his son Wyatt of Manchester, NH, Meghan Hammond and her husband, Tom and their daughter, Maeve and son Thomas of New Boston, NH, Michael Adams and his wife Melissa and their daughter Madeline of Manchester, NH, Matthew Adams of New Brunswick, N.J., Ryan Olsen of Londonderry, NH and Bryce Cote of Manchester, NH. Muriel's Sisters: Loretta Dow of Concord, NH, and Rachel Volkmann of Pinardville, NH.
Muriel also left behind her best friend of over 30 years Pauline Makris of Manchester, NH.
She is predeceased by her brother Paul Potvin, and sister Claire Moreau and son-in-law David Hock all of Manchester, NH.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful people at the VNA of Manchester and Southern NH Hospice for the loving care they gave to Muriel.
SERVICES: At the request of Muriel there will be no formal services. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium are handling funeral arrangements.
Memorial Donations may be made to: Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester & Southern New Hampshire - Hospice; 1070 Holt Ave., Suite 1400, Manchester, NH 03109.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
