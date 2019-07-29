Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel W. Lindsay. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Hillside Avenue Berlin , NH 03570 (603)-752-1344 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bryant Funeral Home, Inc. 180 Hillside Avenue Berlin , NH 03570 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Milan Community United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

MILAN - Muriel W. Lindsay, 88, formerly of Milan Road, Milan, NH, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Sunday morning, July 28, 2019, at the St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Berlin. She was born in Errol, NH, on May 24, 1931, the daughter of Jerome and Lorena (Hawkins) Witham and was a lifelong resident of Errol, Dummer and Milan. She wintered many years in Florida. Prior to her retirement, Muriel was employed by the US Postal Service for over 20 years, serving the last 8 as Post Master in Milan. She was a member of the Milan Community United Methodist Church and the Emily Flint Rebekah Lodge. She enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Milan All Weather Riders Snowmobile Club. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, bicycling and walking. Family was very important to her.



Members of the family include her son Harley Lindsay and his wife Louise of Virginia Beach, VA; her daughter Paula LaBrecque and her husband Ray of Milan, NH; 5 grandchildren, Caryn del Castillo, Bethany Schiller, Matthew Lindsay, Kari Goulet and Christopher LaBrecque; great-grandchildren Ethan, Daniel and Julia del Castillo, Lana Schiller, Nolan Schiller, Alexa Goulet, Hudson Goulet, and Logan, Connor and Blake LaBrecque; her companion Clyde Schiller of Sarasota, FL; a brother Charlie Witham of Charlestown, NH; and nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Alfred T. Lindsay; 2 daughters, Wanda and Sydney; and a sister Shirley Hyde.



SERVICES: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Milan Community United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin, NH on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 5 to 8 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Nursing Home Activities Department, 29 Providence Ave., Berlin, NH 03570. Online guestbook at

