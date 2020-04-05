Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cain and Janosz Funeral Home and Cremation Service - Manchester 74 Brook St. Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-623-2251 Send Flowers Obituary





Murray was born in Nashua on Nov. 9, 1939, the son of Raymond Clark Holbrook and Jeannetta May (Murray) Holbrook. Murray retired as a Management Analyst for the IRS in Andover, Mass. Early in his career, he worked for Honeywell in quality control and was proud of his contributions that provided components for the Apollo space program.



Murray loved cruising vacations with his wife, Ginny. They went on many trips to beautiful places like the Caribbean, the Panama Canal, the Mediterranean, Hawaii and Alaska. He was a competitively prolific geocacher, with Ginny as his partner. For a period of time they were ranked number one in the state of New Hampshire and third in New England. In their retirement, they traveled extensively throughout New England and the rest of the country finding geocaches.



He cherished spending time with his close group of friends, most of whom he had known since high school. Murray always enjoyed making new friends whether caching or cruising. He loved visiting his daughter Marcia and her family who live in the Finger Lakes region of New York.



He was a wonderful husband, father, father in-law, grandfather, friend and colleague. Murray will be sorely missed by all those who knew him.



In addition to his loving wife of 56 years, Virginia (Noyes) Holbrook of Manchester, Murray is survived by his daughter, Marcia Wawro and her husband Ted of Auburn, N.Y.; and his two grandchildren, Christopher and Nathan Wawro. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Holbrook, and several nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Due to current events, the funeral service will be held privately at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bedford.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Murray's name to the .



