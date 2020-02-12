MANCHESTER - Myles J. Shea, 71, of Manchester, died Feb. 4, 2020, in Beth Israel Hospital, Boston, Mass., after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on Dec. 5, 1948, he was the son of the late James Patrick and Kathleen (Mallen) Shea. He was lifelong resident of the Queen City.
Myles graduated from Manchester High School Central and New England College in Arundel, West Sussex, England.
He served in the U.S. Army.
Before retiring, Myles worked in the construction industry as a plumber and pipefitter nationally and internationally. He was also a mason in Dampierre Sur Blevy, Central France.
Proud of his Irish heritage, Myles was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians.
He enjoyed camping and was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. His family was the center of his life. He was especially close with his mother, with whom he resided for many years. Myles will be deeply missed.
Family members include two brothers, James Shea and his wife, Lucille, of Manchester, and Jack Shea of Tilton; a nephew, Timothy Shea and his wife, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins. He leaves many friends and beneficiaries of his kindness.
SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester.
The funeral is Saturday, Feb. 15, with a mass of Christian burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. from the chapel of St. Joseph Cathedral, Lowell Street, Manchester.
For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 12, 2020