Nalin D. Vithanage
Nalin D. Vithanage passed away peacefully at his home in Windham, NH early on the morning of July 27, 2020. He was 62 years old.

He was the son of the late Dayananda de Silva & Professor Lily de Silva (Vithanage). He traveled from Sri Lanka to the United States in the late 1970's to pursue a career in engineering, changing to a career in the fast food industry for the remainder of his life.

He is survived by his significant other: Nancy L. Magro of Windham, NH, sisters Sumudu Atapattu of Madison, WI and Nela Subasinghe of Melbourne, Australia, and brother Udan Vithanage of London, UK.

Published in Union Leader on Aug. 19, 2020.
