Nancy A. Dennis

Nancy Ann (Clemons) Dennis slipped away peacefully in the arms of her loving husband of 58 years on March 23rd surrounded by her children at the Maple Leaf Health Care Center, after a fifteen-year battle with Alzheimer's.



Born in Nashua, NH, on December 30th, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Frederick M. and Anna (Baderis) Clemons. She was educated in the local schools, graduated from Nashua High School in 1958 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Arts degree in the classics from Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, in 1962, majoring in Latin with a minor in Greek.



Shortly after graduation, Nancy and Bob were married on July 7th, 1962. Early on, Nancy became a stay-at-home mom caring for her three young children. She entered the workforce as a teacher's aide in Special Education at Central High School in 1978. Later, she pursued her Master's in Education, graduating from Notre Dame College in 1990. She moved to West High School as a teacher in the Special Education Department. Nancy's impact as a Special Ed Teacher was well known; she gave her heart and soul to her students. She loved them, and they loved her. When West lost their Latin Teacher, they recognized that Nancy was certified to teach Latin and asked her if she would consider taking over the Latin department. She welcomed the opportunity as this allowed Nancy to return to her first love, the Classics.



Nancy and Bob became soulmates. Nancy would often tell the story of how they first met when she saw Bob while attending a dance at Baboosic Lake Pavilion. She spotted him across the dance floor and told her girlfriend, "See that guy, I'm going to marry him." It was love at first sight. Two weeks later, on Bob's 21st birthday, they had their first date, and they have been inseparable ever since....A true love story. In her teaching years, Bob was a familiar face at school, dropping her off each morning and picking her up each afternoon. They enjoyed traveling to North Conway or Maine and spending time at their condo in Winnipesaukee. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, especially attending sporting events to cheer them on. During her illness, Bob was always by her side, sitting with her for hours each day, holding her hand and talking to her, his love never failing.



She is survived by her husband, Robert H. Dennis III, her children, Cindy Baker and her husband Rob, their daughter, Kerry Willett and their son, Rob Dennis and his wife Michelle; their grandchildren, Lee and Alycia (Baker) Cayes, Jennifer, Cameron, and Gabrielle Willett and Aidan Dennis; their great-grandchildren, Brooke Pearson, Caleb Taylor, and Piper Lawrence. She is also survived by her brother James Clemons and his wife, Joni, her stepmother Shirley Clemons as well as many nieces and nephews.



Services will be held at St. Pius X in Manchester, NH at a later date. In addition, a celebration of Nancy's life will be planned in the future.



The family wants to extend it undying gratitude to our Maple Leaf Family for the incredible love and care they provided Nancy during the last 7 1/2 years. Also, to the Manchester VNA hospice and our special angels, Sharon and Jenn's love and care got us through this difficult time. You will always be part of us.



Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.



