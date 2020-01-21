Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter 141 Epping Road Exeter , NH 03833 (603)-772-0400 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Stockbridge Funeral Home - Exeter 141 Epping Road Exeter , NH 03833 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Michael Church 9 Lincoln St. Exeter , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ann Formella, 66, of East Kingston, NH, passed away surrounded by her family on January 16th at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living after a courageous battle with brain cancer.



Nancy was born in Iowa City, Iowa on February 28, 1953, the second youngest of Bernard and Dorothy (Seiler) Mansheim's five children. In the summer of 1953, her family moved to La Crosse, Wisconsin, where Nancy grew up and graduated from Aquinas High School, before enrolling at the



Nancy began her career as a Clinical Nurse Specialist at St. Michael Hospital in Milwaukee and then moved to Rochester, MN to accept an administrative position at the Mayo Clinic. She then accepted an opportunity to help develop the Mayo Clinic's new campus being opened in Jacksonville, FL. She later became a consultant for APM, helping to improve operations and systems of hospitals all over the country. While consulting, Nancy was recruited by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, NH to be their Chief Nursing Officer. She rose to the position of President of DHMC, which role she held for five years before retiring (or attempting to retire) in 2012. Shortly thereafter, Nancy was recruited by Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts to be their Chief Operating Officer, a position she held for four years before retiring in 2017. With no desire to live out a traditional retirement, Nancy soon enrolled at Viterbo University to pursue her Doctorate in Nursing Practice, while also starting an executive and leadership coaching business. She graduated with her Doctorate in October, 2019. In recognition of her lifetime of accomplishments, in 2011 Marquette University presented Nancy with a Distinguished Alumna Award.



In her free time, Nancy became a level one Master Knitter. She was also a seamstress, singer and pianist.



In addition to her husband, John, of 42 years, Nancy is survived by her sons John and Paul; Paul's wife Mary; sisters Mary Naus and Dorothy Schaettle; brothers Paul and Bernard Mansheim; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives; and countless friends.



Nancy was the best wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, mentor and friend in the world. Her boys describe her as the most extraordinary person you could ever meet, and someone who gave the world much more than she took from it.



The family wishes to thank the many professionals at Cornerstone at Hampton Assisted Living and Beacon Hospice who cared for Nancy during the last few months of her life. Their kindnesses and caring were a source of joy for Nancy and will never be forgotten by her family.



Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26th from 1pm-3pm at Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter, NH 03833. A funeral mass for Nancy will be held Monday, January 27th at 11am at St. Michael Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter, NH 03833.



In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the or another .

