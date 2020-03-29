Guest Book View Sign Service Information George R. Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway Merrimack , NH 03054 (603)-424-5530 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy A. Leppanen, 84, of Hollis, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at home after a brief period of declining health.



Mrs. Leppanen was born in New Bedford, Mass., on Jan. 19, 1936, to the late Manual and Mary (Abrums) Perry. She graduated from Fairhaven High School, Fairhaven, Mass., and graduated from Truesdale Hospital, Fall River, Mass., as a Registered Nurse. She was a retired Registered Nurse and worked for Home Health and Hospice, Merrimack, N.H., for over 30 years.



She enjoyed spending time skiing in her younger years, watching wildlife outside her windows at home and spending time with many special friends including Jan and Jim Preston, Roberta Vieria, Janice and Clark Lambert, talking football every Sunday with her childhood friend Claire Leblanc, and Pam and Keith St. John of Laconia, N.H.



Nancy will be missed, loved, and remembered forever. She was predeceased by her husband Kauko Leppanen of 60 years, and three brothers-in-law, Kalevi and Arno Leppanen, and Edward Newman.



Surviving members of her family include sons Eric K. Leppanen, and his fiancee Darcy Liss, Karl Leppanen and his wife Melanie; two brothers Curtis Perry and Douglas Perry; sister-in-law Irma Neuman and Gloria Nesto, her goddaughter Cassandra Perry and her husband Ben Leander; niece Solange Cormier and her husband Phil; two grandsons Tyler and Justin; a great-nephew Gavin; nieces Jenny, Jessica, Claudia, Amy, Molly, Jane, and Susan; nephews Calvin Jr., Edward, Peter, Bobby; and several great-nieces and nephews.



SERVICES: Due to current public health and safety concerns, funeral services for Nancy will be limited to immediate family members and held privately. Nancy's interment will take place at North Cemetery in Hollis, N.H. We thank you for your understanding during these difficult times.



For those who wish, memorial donations in Nancy's memory can be made to Home Health & Hospice, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054.



